Sushant Singh Rajput who took his own life on 14 June 2020, bought many controversies and showed many real faces. The night prior to the episode, Sushant Singh Rajput had made two calls, one to his dear companion, Mahesh Shetty and the other to sweetheart, Rhea Chakraborty yet none of them had picked his calls. Afterward, Mahesh had gotten back to, however Sushant hadn’t replied. In one of his previous meetings, Mahesh Shetty had communicated if just he would’ve picked his call around then, Sushant may have been between us.

Subsequent to being cross examined by Mumbai police and recording his announcement, Sushant Singh Rajput’s closest companion, Mahesh Shetty has now made some stunning disclosures in his ongoing explanation to Bihar Police. For the individuals who don’t have the foggiest idea, Mahesh Shetty was the first to go into Sushant Singh Rajput’s room after his self destruction. According to the most recent reports pouring in, in view of some stunning disclosures made by him, in addition to him being the first to go into the room, Bihar Police are intending to transform him into a prime observer in the entire case. A source from Bihar police has revealed to CNN News 18 that they are intending to make his dear companion, Mahesh Shetty a prime observer for the situation.

The CNN report likewise expressed that when Mahesh was interrogated concerning Sushant, he told the cops that he had asked Sushant to address his folks, yet Sushant had disclosed to him Rhea would not permit him to do that. He additionally referenced that Rhea would check SSR’s telephone continually and she, alongside her mom, had needed to change Sushant’s whole group, and he was despondent about it.

In another curve, as per Mumbai Mirror, one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s other companion, Siddharth Pithani had prior uncovered that he’s being pressurized by Sushant’s family to oppose Rhea Chakraborty. Pithani had additionally sent an email to Mumbai Police claiming the equivalent on July 28, 2020. As indicated by Mumbai Mirror, cites from Pithani’s email can be perused as “I was told I would receive a phone call, after which I received a call from an unknown WhatsApp number. But the call ended within 40 secs, and no statement was recorded. I am pressurised to comply and record statements against Rhea, the things which I am not aware of.”