Sushant Singh Rajput’s abrupt death has started numerous discussions in the Bollywood industry. Netizens and numerous Bollywood movie producers and entertainers are opening up about the business’ nepotistic and tormenting nature. SSR’s demise left everybody in a condition of stun and distress. The entertainer kicked the bucket by self destruction on June 14 by draping himself to death at his Bandra living arrangement. Cops have been researching his self destruction case intently and have just questioned more than 28 individuals regarding SSR’s passing. As of late, SSR’s brother by marriage Vishal Kirti alongside his companion propelled Nepometer twitter handle to battle nepotism and rate Bollywood motion pictures in like manner.

Presently taking to web-based social networking, SSR’s brother by marriage Vishal Kirti unmistakably expressed that the application has been grown with the goal that it empowers individuals to settle on educated decisions. He further included that the application is a little tribute to Sushant and it’s not revenue driven intentional exertion. He likewise referenced this application isn’t their first need. Vishal Kirti is SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti’s better half who remains in California.

Late actor’s brother-in-law Vishal Tweeted, “We’re still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother’s idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It’s a small tribute to Sushant. It’s a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn’t our 1st priority.”

Earlier, sharing an update about the launch of Nepometer, Vishal had tweeted, “Fight Bollywood Nepotism with Information. We will provide a rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism,” updates Sushant’s brother-in-law.