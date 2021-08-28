It has been more than a year since late film actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, but people still remember him on some pretext or the other. Co-stars who have worked with Sushant often share moments and stories spent with him somewhere. Now recently, co-star Mohammad Samad, who worked with Sushant in the film ‘Chhichhore’, has shared the moments spent with the actor. Mohammed Samad played Sushant’s son in ‘Chhichhore’ who tries to take his own life after failing the exam and Sushant teaches him how to live.



In a conversation with Times of India, Samad told how Sushant used to take care of him off-screen as well. The actor said, ‘I have had a great experience with him. Whenever he used to come on the set, he would always share his problems and listen to our problems and solve them. He has even taken me to his house for parties several times. He used to treat me like his child even off-screen. When I used to shoot the ‘ICU’ scene in the film, my eyes were closed and there were many pipes on my body, so they would take care that I do not face any problem, I stay comfortable. He used to make energy drinks for me. He was so cute, I miss him a lot.

Let us tell you that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year. He was found dead in his Mumbai flat. There was a lot of controversy for several months after Sushant’s departure. Let us tell you for information that Mohammad Samad is one of the famous child artists of the industry, has made people crazy with his acting in many films like Votumbad, Haramkhor, as well as he has also worked in the Netflix web series Selection Day. And right now he is playing the character of Sai Baba in MX Player’s series ‘Sabka Sai’.