Sushant Singh Rajput who is no more now, got his break with one of Ekta Kapoor’s cherished and longest-running shows, Pavitra Rishta. Sushant, who depicted the character of Manav, turned into a commonly recognized name. He not just made million hearts swoon over his appeal, however he was additionally acclaimed by the whole world for a superb talent. As the show developed in fame, the entertainer went gaga for his co-star Ankita Lokhande, all things considered, who depicted housewife Archana’s character. Sushant and Ankita were known to be one of the most lovable couples in Telly World. Be that as it may, they decided to part their ways after 6 difficult years and their separation went as a shock to the industry and fans. The actor ended his life on 14 June 2020 by hanging himself.

Now, his best friend, Sandip opens up with SpotboyE. Talking about if Sushant could be seemed disturbed, he said, “We were always in touch over messages and calls. I don’t think anybody speaks their mind when they want to do something like this. Moreover, there were a lot of people staying at his place. There was Nitu didi too but nobody has hinted about such thought being in his mind. Like what is running in my mind right now, I am not speaking that. I am talking to you all because you all were following me and as a human being I cannot reject and neglect things forever.”

Speaking about Ankita, he said: “Ankita was not his girlfriend. She has taken the place of his mother in his life. In twenty years of my journey in the industry, I have never seen a girl like her. She has taken care of him like nobody else. She could have been the only one who could have saved him. She is used to doing everything rightfully for him. If she is used to getting ready as per Sushant’s choice. The food she used to cook was to be of his choice. The house interior used to be of what and how he likes. Books which used to be there in the house were what he likes to read. So everything used to be according to Sushant for his happiness. I really wish everyone gets a girl like Ankita. She is highly emotional and she was almost giving up her career at its peak for him. She was big on Television and getting films offers also. Even after their break-up jitni films Sushant ki release hoti thi vo har friday pray karti thi that his film should be successful, he should be happy. The day Sushant took this unfortunate step and when I saw him, my big worry was for Ankita. Throughout my journey from his house to ambulance to hospital that day, I was constantly calling up Ankita but she didn’t take my call. And I knew what she was going through. And after finishing my postmortem work, I ran to her house. I have known her for 10 years and I don’t think she had ever given me that hug which I got that day. She is my art and I will do anything for her in my capabilities.”

When he was asked how the actress is doing, the mate replied, “I spoke to her today, finally. I was away from her for 3-4 days for a reason and today also when she called me, she started crying. And I can’t take it anymore because I don’t want to see her like that. But she is a strong girl and a God’s child. Her talent is a blessing just like Sushant. I can’t tell you what they meant to each other.”