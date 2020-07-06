Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves and everyone is eyeing on his last movie to see his for the last time on screen. The Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars, titled Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. It is due to be released on 24 July on OTT platform Hotstar. Makers of the film have finally launched the trailer today and everyone is happy to see the late actor.

A few hours before the trailer launch of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram and shared a gorgeous picture of her. According to the caption on her post, Sanjana is excited but she is also feeling jitters with her stomach rumbling and roaring. She also mentioned about Sushant that she can still feel him around. “Nobody told me this is what pre-trailer jitters can feel like!!! Stomach’s RUMBLING and ROARING. I can feel y’all and him are with us. #DilBechara,” wrote Sanjana. Check out the post below:

Sharing a glimpse of her and Sushant from the film, Sanjana wrote, “Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham & cheese omelettes and drink more chai. Fight with you over who’s script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly. Try to keep up with your electric pace every time you said, “Chal na, thoda dance karte hain!” in the middle of a tough scene. And argue with you over what we feel about Yuval Noah Harrari & Freud’s books. UGH.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB5MHI_FE3I/

