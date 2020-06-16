Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide is one of the most heartbreaking news in 2020. He was a successful star who was failed by the Bollywood industry. While everyone is busy preaching about not harassing others and being there to support each other during these times but is that what we are practising? No, the reality is far from it. There are so many people who are still mentally torturing others in the industry and Ankita Lokhande is one of them. Ankita Lokhande is continuously being targeted for Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

However, the actress was mourning the loss that she had suffered. And now, she finally had the courage to get out of the shock and visit his Bandra home. You could see her being unable to walk and all inconsolable in the video.

Click here to watch the video directly on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande’s Pavitra Rishta co-star, Prarthana Behere, revealed in a Times Of India interview, how the late actor’s ex has reacted to the news. When the reports of Sushant suicide had circulated on their Pavitra Rishta WhatsApp groups, Prarthana had called Ankita and narrating the situation, said, “The messages started flashing on our Pavitra Rishta Whatsapp group and I saw very late. It took me time to figure out what is happening. So, I called up Ankita and she was crying and I was completely clueless whom should I call now. Then I called Mahesh Shetty, he was also crying and he was going to see him. I asked him if even I should come along because he was our friend yaar. It doesn’t matter we were not in touch with each other since last 5 years but we have spent such a lovely time together. I treated him as my elder brother.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: “Ankita Lokhande Is Crying Like Hell, Wo Wahin Atki Padi Hai” Says Pavitra Rishta Co-star Prarthana Behere