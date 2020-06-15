Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a major shocker for everyone. He had accomplished so much and so much more was in his way but depression took the better of him. Even we, his fans, still can’t believe that he is no more, imagine the pain and grief that his family and must be going through. Sushant Singh Rajput was in a 6 years long relationship with Ankita Lokhande, his co-star from Pavitra Rishta. It seems that she wasn’t aware of the demise and is shell shocked. When he was questioned about the same by a journalist. All she could mutter is a single word.

According a report published in IndiaTV states that when Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girfriend was called to informed about Sushant’s demise her reaction was same as ours. She said, “What?” reacting to the news of Sushant’s suicide and just hung up the call as she couldn’t believe the news herself. Well, after this reaction of Ankita Lokhande proves that she must be going through a lot right now as Ankita was in a 6 years long relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput.

While the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide hits headlines, celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and several others celebrities offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has arrived in Mumbai to perform the last rites of the actor which will be taking place today.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Aamir Ali Apologizes To His Bhai For Being Unavailable Due To Personal Mess With Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh