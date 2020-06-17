It just seems like yesterday that the actor debuted on the big scren with Kai Po Che in the year 2013. And now, he is no more.Sushant Singh Rajput commited suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The entertainer was 34. He was most recently seen in Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput was discovered hanging at his Bandra home prior at the beginning of today. A portion of his friends were likewise at home when his body was found.

Discussing now, Kriti and Sushant headed out in their own direction and were very glad and sincere as exes. In the wake of remaining mum for right around 2 days since Sushan’s self destruction, Kriti Sanon at long last took to her Insta and shared a few photos of the pleasant occasions the two had together. She had even gone to his burial service in the midst of substantial precipitation in Mumbai. Presently, her genuine post on individuals attempting to utilize SSR’s demise as a venturing stone towards their 2-minutes of notoriety is becoming a web sensation everywhere. Kriti captioned the post as, “There are a lot of thoughts crossing my mind.. A LOT! But for now this is all i wanna say!🙏🏻 (sic).” Have a look:

Since, internet based life has been loaded up with sympathy messages for Sushant Singh Rajput’s loved ones. The MS Dhoni on-screen character kicked the bucket by self destruction and his downfall has left everybody in stun. Numerous famous people from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and numerous others communicated anguish over his passing. Kriti Sanon who highlighted with him in Raabta also shared a heartfelt note. Reports had it that Kriti and Sushant were a couple sooner or later in time. Have a look:

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things….A part of my heart has gone with you..and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”.