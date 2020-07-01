Sushant Singh Rajput took his life by hanging himself in the room of his extravagant Bandra house on June 14. He was all of 34. His grievous suicide has left numerous inquiries unanswered. Police have a tough assignment of exploring the case, they have talked with near 27 individuals regarding the case as of now. The investigation is still on.

So far Mumbai Police has recorded 28 explanations in Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing case according to reports in Zeenews. According to additionally reports late on-screen character’s family is discontent with senior on-screen character Shekhar Suman and SSR’s companion maker Sandip Ssingh exploiting the entertainer’s passing. As of late Tejashwi Yadav pioneer of Rashtriya Janata Dal directed a public interview which was likewise gone to by the senior entertainer and the maker. Along these lines, transforming the on-screen character’s demise into a political trick just to get mileage, during this Press Con the said party additionally requested for CBI injury in entertainer’s passing case. Likewise the senior on-screen character referenced of the late entertainer changing 50 sim cards and groupism in Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput friend Sandip Singh

According to report the family has expressed, “Everything is under investigation in Mumbai and giving media byte in Patna under the political banner is just for political mileage. Family is capable enough to demand all this and keep doing and waiting for police investigation report hence any kind of politics and political intervention not needed. There are already political people in the family who will take this up.” It likewise expressed of the entertainer’s family being ignorant about this public interview held in Patna.

Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput suicide.jpg

Followed by which it was likewise learnt of the senior entertainer Shekhar Suman getting ticket for RJD party, who was prior seen challenging from Bihar for the benefit of Congress party.

Then, the family is additionally troubled about Sandip Ssingh giving clean chit of nothing being dubious in entertainer’s awkward demise and furthermore addressed the media, post the on-screen character’s passing.