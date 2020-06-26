Sushant Singh Rajput’s father was shell-shocked after hearing the news of his son’s suicide. And any father would be. Losing his son at such a young age and that too someone who had all the potential to do great in the world. His father wasn’t able to talk much after his son’s death but now he has mustered some courage to speak up and he has talked about his son in a candid interview with Tadka Bollywood as reported on Spotboye.

In an interview with Tadka Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh revealed that Sushant was a gifted child as he was born after a lot of prayers. “Bohot mannat maang ke paida hua tha Sushant. 3 saal mannat maangi thi uske liye. 4 ladkiyon main ek ladka tha.” On being further probed about him being special his farther expressed, “Aur jinke liye itni mannat maangte hain unke sath yahi hota hai”

On being asked about Sushant’s decision to work in TV and Films, his father said, “He left for Mumbai without telling me. He spoke to his eldest sister Neetu and left to follow his dreams. He was afraid that I might ask him to complete his studies. He got work in a serial soon after.” In the same interview, Sushant’s father also spoke about how brilliant the late actor was in academics. “My son was a self-made man. He said I would get ahead based on merit. What happened in the end, I don’t know,” he said.

When his father was asked about Sushant Sahring his feelings or life happenings with him, he said, “Pehele toh sab bolta tha par last me kya hua, usne bataya nahi. Dekhiye ye sanjog ki baat hai, jo likha hota hai woi hota hai. Hum pressure nahi dete aur ye soch ke chalet the ki isko pressure kis cheeze ka na de.”

