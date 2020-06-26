Sushant Singh Rajput’s father was shell-shocked after hearing the news of his son’s suicide. And any father would be. Losing his son at such a young age and that too someone who had all the potential to do great in the world. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father wasn’t able to talk much after his son’s death but now he has mustered some courage to speak up and he has talked about Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for 6 years, however, the two parted their ways for certain reasons. Sushant And Ankita met on the set of Pavitra Rishta and had even planned to get married, But, nothing went as planned and they broke up. In an interview with Tadka Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father revealed that Ankita Lokhande had him nt just in Mumbai, but in also in Patna. Sushant’s father was quoted saying, “Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi.” On their relationship, he said, “Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai.”

Sushant’s father also speak about Ankita was the only girl he ever spoke to from Sushant’s life. In the same interview, Sushant’s dad also revealed that God gifted them with a boy after a lot of prayers. Sushant, the youngest in the family, has 4 elder sisters. His father said, “Bohot mannat maang ke paida hua tha Sushant. 3 saal mannat maangi thi uske liye. 4 ladkiyon main ek ladka tha.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is still investigating the matter and interrogating each and every one who was in contact with Sushant Singh Rajput. Recently, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and friend Sidharth Patani went to police station to record their statements.

