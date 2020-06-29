Sushant Singh Rajput is no more and it’s been almost 15 days since he decided to end his life. However, no one is yet able to believe the fact that he is no more. Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has stated a very interesting detail about the actor after his death and it has to do about the land he had purchased on the moon.

In a conversation with Tadka Bollywood, the Sushant Singh Rajput’s father opened up several details about Sushant’s life; right from his impending marriage to the last conversation he had with his son. His father also spoke about the recently purchased land on the moon by the late actor and how he often used to take a glimpse of it through his super expensive telescope worth Rs 55 lakh. He was quoted saying, “Haan chand pe khareeda tha aur apna plot 55lakh ke binocular se dekhta tha (Yes, he had bought some property on the moon and used to often watch it with his telescope worth 55 lakh).”

When KK Singh was asked about Sushant’s marriage plans, he stated that the late actor was to get married sometime in February-March. Sushant’s father quoted saying, “Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki Corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri” (We had spoken about it earlier. He had told me that not in Corona but after film releases, he will plan about it in around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage).”

