Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon worked in the movie Raabta together and were even allegedly dating each other. The actress was one of the few who were seen at Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral. Post that, she also penned down a very heartfelt note for the late actor. Now, Sushant’s father has revealed in an interview that it was Kriti and only this actress who actually came and talked to him at the funeral.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Tadka, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father was asked who all came to meet him during his 3 days stay in Mumbai. To which he replied that no one had come to meet me apart from Ankita Lokhande, upon being asked if anyone had come from the film industry, he said, “Aaye toh bohot log the lekin humse sirf Kriti Sanon mili thi, ha wo baith ke baat kiya. Hum toh baat nahi kiya, wo jo bol rahi thi hum sunte gaye. Aaye sablog aaye, par Corona ke chalte sab dur hi the. Kyuki muh pe mask tha toh hum kisiko pehechane nahi. Kriti Sanon bagal mein baithi thi na aur kisine bataya toh malum hua ki…par wo thi ya nahi thi wo malum nahi ha par ek smart ladki thi aur bol rahi thi ki pyaara ladka tha, yehi sab baat hai.”

According to several reports, Kriti and Sushant were said to be dating after starring in Raabta together. Nevertheless, the actress even penned down an emotional note for him, paying a tribute to him. Her note read, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things….”

