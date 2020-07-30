Its been quite a while since Sushant Singh Rajput left his lovinf family, friends and fans. Since then, people could not belive if he seriously took his life or someone made him do so. According to his own father, SSR’s gf Rhea was the culprit and she is the reason SSR took his own life.

Here’s a stunning disclosure made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s wellness Trainer Samee Ahmad. During a sting activity led by Republic TV, Samee uncovered Rhea never let anybody meddle in SSR’s downturn medicine. Ahmad, who has prepared Sushant for a long time, said SSR was near his mom and him. On the tape, SSR’s wellness Trainer Samee Ahmad uncovered that he called him fourteen days before he ended it all to offer him any sort of help after Singh discovered that Ahmad’s mom died. This is what all SSR’s mentor Ahmad, uncovered.

The reporter asked him, ‘You’ve been with Sushant so what are these reports of him being depressed,’ replying to her his trainer said, “Things were pretty different actually when he started being with Rhea.” He went on to reveal that Sushant spoke to him on June 1 after his mother passed away on May 29. He is further seen saying, “In fact, he even called me on the 1st of June, just like 2 weeks before he committed suicide. I lost my mom on May 29, so he called when he got to know and he told me if you need anything let me know. Take care of your father. He was very close to me and my mom.”

He also revealed, “The medication that the doctor was giving… even before the medication, did he do any counselling session with Sushant? You need to do counselling therapies as well. If the doctor himself didn’t know about the counselling session, didn’t know the root cause of his depression, then how could he prescribe him a medicine?” He added, “It never happened through me because Rhea never used to allow me to get into that.”