Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is one of the most shocking news in 2020. This suicide has sparked many rumors about his personal life, his financial condition, his mental state, and whatnot. However, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rumi Jaffery who is also a filmmaker has come forward to clarify one thing. It is that Sushant Singh Rajput did not face any dearth of work or financial problems as others are stating.

A report published in Deccan Chronicle states that Sushant Singh Rajput was signed or a movie to be directed by Rumi and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. While taking about Sushant’s financial condition, his filmmaker friend Rumi Jaffery said, “I was disturbed by some news channels insinuating that he had no work and was depressed because of that. He was doing my film. A lot of people, who knew that he was visiting my house often, also wanted to work with him, but he had refused even though he was being paid a lot of money. He had enough money and was not short of it at all. Actors get money today for appearances etc., too apart from doing films.”

Rumi further revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput even met with director at his residence and Sushant was very excited about the project. “I spoke to him a while back. He had been coming home and meeting my family; I had gone to his terrace flat as well and had a few meetings with him overlooking the sea and he was very positive about starting work,” he adds.

Rumi also shared how his family too was in shock with the news of the actor passing away, “My wife and children have been crying ever since they heard the news.” The actor-director duo was supposed to start shooting their venture soon, also mentioned Rumi in his conversation, “We were scheduled to shoot soon after getting the permissions and this happened.”

