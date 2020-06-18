Regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s self destruction case, Mumbai Police has recorded the announcements of many individuals, who were near him, till now. As revealed by us before, the rundown incorporates his 3 sisters, including the Mumbai based Priyanka Singh who was in the city when the updates on his demise broke, the keysmith who opened Sushant’s room entryway, inventive substance director and his companion Siddharth Pithani, maid Deepesh Sawant, cook, co-star and dear companion Mahesh Shetty. Some time back, Rhea Chakraborty additionally came to Bandra police headquarters to record her announcement.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie, Dil Bechara’s executive and throwing chief Mukesh Chhabra too has recorded his announcement. As indicated by a report in ABPLive.com, Chhabra revealed to Police that he had as of late got some information about his prosperity, answering to which Sushant told Chhabra, “I am not well.” When he asked Sushant the explanation, he answered saying, “I am fine, I will be fine.”

In connection with an accidental death case registered at Bandra Police Station in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case, casting director Mukesh Chhabra's statement was recorded today. Chhabra told that he shared good relations with Rajput & he was a good actor: DCP Abhishek Trimukhe pic.twitter.com/SAYq2OYtuJ — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Mukesh Chhabra was among the mid ones to show up at the late entertainer’s home when updates on his troublesome downfall broke out. They have been friends for quite a while.

Taking to his Instagram the director shared a picture of Sushant and along with a picture with SSR, Mukesh Chhabra had written a heartbreaking note alongside. Itcould be read as, “Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother , will always miss you and love you. मेरा भाई”