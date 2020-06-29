Sushant Singh Rajput is no more and it’s been 15 days since he decided to end his life. However, no one is yet able to believe the fact that he is no more. As Sushant’s family was in Patna on the day the actor committed suicide, it was Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Singh who carried all the procedures in Mumbai. Sandip was the first one to reach Sushant’s residence and he also took Sushant to the hospital and stayed until post-mortem was done.

Sushant Singh Rajput friend Sandip Singh

In an interview with Spotboye, Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Sandip has also talked about the entire procedure after knowing about the suicide. He said that the procedure was very traumatizing because it wasn’t easy to take care of a best friend’s suicide at such a young age. Sandip was quoted saying by the portal, “There was no one from the family and we didn’t know what to do? The moment I saw Mahesh completely falling, that was the time I felt this is the time where I have to control myself; And I know nobody will be able to come forward right now because they will take time to sync in. There were a lot of procedures that had to get completed.”

He further added, “I don’t know how to explain that but we had to get Sushant down, take him to the ambulance and then Cooper hospital for the postmortem. Go back to his home and get Nitu Didi back to the hospital. Seeing him on that stretcher and then signing all those papers. Then the media after us. The whole moment has hit my heart, my mind and eyes for forever. I was called back by the Police as there was a lot of paperwork to be done for which I had to get his pan card, aadhar card from his wallet and that was difficult at that moment. I had to also stay back in the hospital until the postmortem happened. It was a nightmare.”

