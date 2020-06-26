The suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput has been a terrible loss to the entire industry. While his family, friends, and fans are mourning this loss, there are many others who are busy fighting each other in the name of his death. Sushant Singh Rajput’s very close friend Sandip Singh has made a shocking revelation that will shock you to the core about how cheap the mentality of people is.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sushant Singh Rajput’s very close Sandip Singh revealed that after Sushant’s cremation, he got messages from “powerful people” saying why he didn’t invite us at the funeral. He said, “People created a drama out of his death, he did not like such things. I was about to go for a bath after I came home from the last rites and I got a few phone calls and messaging asking me why I did not invite them to the funeral! I got messages ‘we are powerful people, you have not invited us’. I mean, what goes on in the minds of these people? Shocking!”

Sandip added, “Ekta Kapoor had been dragged into a controversy but she was there on her own. Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, ye saare log waha aa ke baarish me khade the, ro rahe the. More than his death, I am hurt by the things people are doing.”

Sushant’s close friend also requested all to not indulge in blame game. “A few people are also playing blame game, no one is thinking what family is going through.”

