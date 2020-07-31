While everyone has been speaking against Rhea Chakraborty, there’s a startling revelation being made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend Siddharth Pithani. According to the friend, he has revealed that Sushant’s family members and some other high-end people have been bugging him continuously and asking him to speak against the late actor’s alleged girlfriend.

The latest report published in Mumbai Mirror states that Rhea Chakraborty in a petition filed in the Supreme Court mentioned that Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani is constantly being pressurized to speak against Rhea. The report further states that Siddharth sent an email to Mumbai Police on July 28 stating that he received a call from Sushant’s relatives, including one Senior IPS officer, sister Mitu and a senior advocate from Supreme Court. In his email, Siddharth clearly mentioned that these people have been, “asking him questions regarding Rhea Chakraborty and her expenses during her stay at Mount Blanc with Sushant.”

The report further mentioned that Siddharth then received a call from the senior IPS Officer OP Singh, who is currently serving as CP in Faridabad district and he is a brother-in-law of Sushant. OP Singh aksed Siddharth to record statement against Rhea Chakraborty to Bihar Police. The publication quoted Siddharth’s email, “I was told I would receive a phone call, after which I received a call from an unknown WhatsApp number. But the call ended within 40 secs, and no statement was recorded. I am pressurised to comply and record statements against Rhea, the things which I am not aware of.”