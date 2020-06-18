Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a major shocker for everyone. He had accomplished so much and so much more was in his way but depression took the better of him. Right after the late actor’s funeral police started the investigation and recording everyone’s statement who was in touch with the actor, be it his family, friends, girlfriend, ex-girlfriend and his staff. According to a report published in Mid-Day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house help was recently interrogated and revealed in the statement that Sushant cleared all their dues 3 days before he committed suicide.

The report further states that Sushant Singh Rajput had told his house help that he won’t be able to give their salaries anymore due to financial reasons. In response to the Sushant’s financial conditions, Mid-Day quoted the house help saying, “Aapne humara humesha dhyaan rakha hai, aap aise mat boliye, humlog kuchh na kuchh kar lenge. (You have always taken care of us. Don’t say such things. We will do something).”

A source close to the late actor said Mid Day that he was facing financial troubles because he had lost a couple of projects and didn’t have much to do in his kitty. “He was about to get a contract worth R14 crore for a web series with the help of his former manager, Disha Salian, who also committed suicide on June 8,” said the source.

As per police officials statement, Sushant Singh Rajput had a conversation with Disha Salian twice in March about some project. Her suicide, however, put him into depression. “As per our investigation, Salian and Rajput spoke to each other twice in March on WhatsApp regarding some project. After that, there was no conversation between them.”

