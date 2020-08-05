It was accounted for that Sushant was depressed and this had driven him to end his own life. Then again, a few reports had likewise proposed that the nepotism and bias had pushed Sushant to make such exceptional stride. Be that as it may, the ongoing reports point all the fingers towards his better half, Rhea Chakraborty and her command over his life. Presently, in a cooperation with Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput’s home assistance, Neerja has reviewed the game changing day and Sushant’s relationship with Rhea.

Neeraj was the last individual, who had addressed Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, and he was additionally one of the four individuals, who had seen SSR’s body first. In a collaboration with Pinkvilla, Neeraj discussed the day and how Rhea had controlled Sushant’s life. Sharing the last discussion he had with Sushant, he stated, “He asked me for a glass of water and enquired how things were. I said all was fine. Sir was keeping unwell ever since his return from Europe. We were told he was being treated for depression, but we didn’t think it was all that bad. He had gone quiet and used to sleep a lot.”

When solicited who was the in-control from Sushant’s medications, Neeraj repudiated SSR’s companion, Siddharth Pithani’s cases that Sushant had depended him to give him prescriptions, and he explained saying, “Rhea (Chakraborty) would give the medicine to sir. We would go to sir’s room when there was work and only after being given permission to do so.” He also recalled the day when Rhea had left Sushant’s house (on June 8, 2020). He shared, “I really don’t know if sir asked her to leave or there was a fight between them, but Rhea ma’am asked me to pack her clothes in two suitcases. When she left, sir was sitting quietly in his room, he seemed sad. I really don’t know what happened between them.”

Neeraj was one of the first four people to find Sushant’s body, he recalled the day and said, “It was Siddharth Pithani who saw him first, then Deepesh and I. He had hung himself with his own Fab India kurta. Siddharth cut it (the cloth) and the body fell directly on the bed. We were all scared to touch it. By then his sister had come and started asking us questions. The police came after 30 minutes.”

According to the report, there was a party at Sushant’s residence on June 13. When asked if Sushant had hosted any party on June 13, he dismissed the reports, and said, “Whatever parties happened, it was before the lockdown and most of it had Rhea and her friends. Sir participated in it earlier, but stopped as he didn’t like it. Most of Rhea’s friends had become his friends and none of his own friends came to the house.” Further, he talked about Rhea spending Sushant’s money and having complete charge of the house. He said, “Sir had given her the freedom to do that. Had he controlled, she would not have done whatever she felt like in the house as she took complete charge of the house.”