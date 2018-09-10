Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram Account Gets Temporarily BLOCKED – Here’s Why

Share

If you closely follow actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram, you would be already aware that he responds to almost all the comments on his posts. However, he won’t be able to use it for sometime now. Why? well, Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was temporarily blocked from social media networking website Instagram’s commenting feature.

Sushant, on Saturday, uploaded a picture saying that he has been temporarily blocked by Instagram for misusing the feature. ‘It looks like you were misusing this feature by going too fast. You’ve been temporarily blocked from using it. We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community,’ read the screenshot.

Seems like this is not the first time the ‘MS Dhoni’ actor has been blocked by the application. Sushant expressed his concern by uploading the screenshot of the same. He captioned the picture as “Why do I get blocked all the time @instagram? I’m REAL and I am replying to my friends in REAL TIME. And yes there are many replies per minute as I am efficient. What’s the problem?”

Recently, Sushant was in the news for his generous contribution towards Kerala flood relief. He donated an amount of Rs 1 crore. This week, Sushant also donated towards Nagaland floods. He handed over a cheque of Rs 1.25 crore to Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio towards relief operations in the state.