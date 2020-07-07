Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide on June 14, and his inconvenient demise sent shockwaves to the whole country. There were social media shock posts after his destruction as individuals got out Bollywood biggies and the discussion on nepotism in Bollywood reignited. It has been over three weeks now, and the investigation concerning the entertainer’s suicide is in progress. Aside from this, SSR’s throwback videos are all over social media.

A specific video that is becoming famous online on the Internet at the present time, shows a carbon copy of Sushant Singh Rajput. The video shows a man named Sachin Tiwari, and he is being called Sushant’s duplicate because of a couple of similitudes in their physical highlights. The video is an assemblage of a few clasps of Sachin Tiwari, and Netizens noticed a couple of similitudes among him and Sushant. Some people called attention to how he cannot take Sushant’s place in any manner.

While one fan wrote, “There is nd there was only one Sushant…no one can replace him..never,” another comment read, “Bhai aapko dekh k achha laga pr hamara sushant kuch alag hi tha.” Take a look at the viral video below:

On the work front, the trailer of Dil Bechara dropped yesterday, and the film will ensure Sushant Singh Rajput’s last screen trip. The movie coordinated by Mukesh Chhabra, additionally stars Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee, Jaaved Jaaferi, Milind Gunaji and Sahil Vaid. The film will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.