The dancer turned actress Lauren Gottlieb took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a series of old WhatsApp conversation with Sushant Singh Rajput. This WhatsApp conversation shows that Sushant Singh Rajput was a kind-hearted and full of energy guy which was pretty infectious. Throughout their conversation, one thing remains common with the actor constantly urging Lauren to take that leap of faith and conquer the unknown territories with her talent.

The conversation reads as, “If an avg looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible. You’ve got everything going for u..just have absolute certainty that it’s gonna happen (sic).” When Lauren told the actor that he was far more talented than he thought, Sushant humbly replied, “I am not being modest, I am good only because most of the ones around are mediocre, but for me it’s a long long way to go (sic),” Sushant wrote to her in one of the replies.

Take a look at the screenshots of their entire conversation.

Click here to see the post directly on Instargam.

Sharing the screenshots, Lauren wrote, “Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams! I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both “outsiders” and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honor his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Psychiatrist Slams False Reports Of Breaching Confidentiality In A Detailed Fb post