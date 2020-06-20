Sushant Singh Rajput who is no more now, got his break with one of Ekta Kapoor’s cherished and longest-running shows, Pavitra Rishta. Sushant, who depicted the character of Manav, turned into a commonly recognized name. He not just made million hearts swoon over his appeal, however he was additionally acclaimed by the whole world for a superb talent. As the show developed in fame, the entertainer went gaga for his co-star Ankita Lokhande, all things considered, who depicted housewife Archana’s character. Sushant and Ankita were known to be one of the most lovable couples in Telly World. Be that as it may, they decided to part their ways after 6 difficult years and their separation went as a shock to the industry and fans.

Now, according to the reports, the Mumbai police is investigating the case. In the investigation, Sushant’s psychiatrist, Kesri Chavda made some shocking revealation. She stated that Sushant had regretted breaking up with, Ankita Lokhande. He had revealed that everything was going great for some time after his breakup with Ankita Lokhande, however, after a few failed relationships, he had realised that no one loved him like Ankita used to do.

For the individuals who don’t have the foggiest idea, Sushant and Ankita were apparently in a live-in relationship for more than 6 years and were additionally supposed to be engaged in 2011. In 2016, theories about their separation began doing the rounds via social media. Sushant had then at long last shut down all the bits of gossip and had tweeted that are not together any longer, while Ankita kept on keeping up a stately quiet. Sushant had taken to Twitter to eliminate any confusion air. In those days, he had tweeted, “Neither she was a drunkard nor I am a womanizer . Individuals do Growapart and its tragic. Enough said!!’

Later in a meeting, when Sushant was gotten some information about his separation with long-lasting sweetheart Ankita, he originally attempted to evade the inquiry however in the end addressed it. He had said that his relationship had affected him and not every experience in life teaches one something. When he was asked if he still believed in love he said he believed in love and would “glide and fly in love”.

Sushant Singh Rajput has left his family, companions, fans grieving over his miserable end. Subsequent to taking his life on June 14, his family inundated his remains in Holy waterway Ganga at his old neighborhood Patna. Ankita Lokhande as of late visited Sushant’s home to meet the deprived family.