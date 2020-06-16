The family of Sushant Singh Rajput was already going through a very tough and devastating time. But it seems it wasn’t enough. The family has suffered yet another loss. While everyone was busy attending the funeral of the star, there is yet another Breaking news. Sudha Devi, Sister-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has also passed away due to shock.

According to a report published in Times Of India, when the last rites of the actor were being performed at crematorium ground in Mumbai on Monday evening at around 4, his cousin brother’s wife, Sudha Devi passed away in Bihar’s Punia. Reportedly, she was finding hard to cope with Sushant demise news and unfortunately, she died when Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was taking place in Mumbai. The report further stated that Sudha Devi had stopped eating after she came to know about Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.

The Chichore actor was extremely close to his family. His father Krishna Kumar Singh, too, had collapsed upon coming to know about his death over a phone call. He broke down in front of a huge crowd, including reporters, gathered in front of his house in Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral was attended by his close family members, friends and Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Sharma, Randeep Hooda, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor and Tahir Raj Hussain among others. It is still hard to believe that such a talented guy is no more between us.

