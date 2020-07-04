The world is still not over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a star who had it all. He was talented, he had knowledge, and he wanted to attain so much. Yet, he couldn’t fight it all and ended his life. However, Sushant Singh Rajput on-screen sister Bhumika Chawla, who was his co-star in MS Dhoni has again penned down a heartfelt note for him.

Bhumika Chawla, who played Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ took to her Instagram and shared an emotional note along with a picture of the late actor. Bhumika mentioned in her note that she still wakes up thinking of him and has been still wondering what would be the reason behind the drastic step taken by Sushant. She wrote, “It’s been almost 20 days … and I wake up thinking of you . Still wondering what it was … one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together …. Was it depression – personal — then you should have spoken …. If it was professional – you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS — yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy — but I am still grateful I am doing work — maybe I just choose to work on this perspective — constantly pushing myself to think and believe good..”

Bhumika in her note also revealed how it’s not easy to survive in the industry. “Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry (Bollywood or other places) most people are really WARM and KIND but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside — THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS …. THERE are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you – but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them, they say we will see …. or smile it off (though I never believed in doing that earlier, I did in the last few years make an effort — that’s what life is — nothing comes without effort and hard work -) YET I STILL THANK GOD FOR Everything,” She added. Check out the post below:

“I choose to say that it’s ok – maybe one doesn’t fit the bill, the role and so it’s ok ….. POSITIVE …. and finally if there is anything more to you going than professional disappointment, or depression cause of various reasons —- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai … kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta … lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI ….. …….. if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was … until then FINAL GOODBYE …. PRAYERS FOR YOU – wherever you are and prayers for your family,” Bhumika concluded.

