The family of Sushant Singh Rajput was already going through a very tough and devastating time. But it seems it wasn’t enough. The family has suffered yet another loss. While everyone was busy attending the funeral of the star, there is yet another Breaking news. Sudha Devi, Sister-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput, has also passed away due to shock.

Now, late Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s doting sister, Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram handle and posted a video eulogy for his fans. In the video, we can see multiple clips of the late actor, while studying, playing table tennis, doing pranks on people, seeing stars from his balcony, and much more. Along with the beautiful video, Shweta wrote a few touching lines for his brother, and it can be read as “Such a cutie pie. My best baby in the world…with eyes filled with dreams.” Take a look

On June 15, 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had flown to Mumbai from Patna for his last rites. However, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, who lives in the US, will be reaching Mumbai on June 16, 2020, to be with her family in this shocking environment. On the day of her brother, Sushant’s demise, Shweta had asked for help via her Facebook profile, “I need to fly to India ASAP…. not able to get any flight tickets… if anyone can help… please let me know.” Shweta was also worried about the quarantine period she’ll have to stay in post reaching Mumbai, “By everyone’s help…. tickets to India are confirmed. I am flying on 16th, will reach Mumbai via Delhi. Worried about 7 Day quarantine period… is there a way it can be waived off? I need to get to my family soon.”

Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in grief. It is now investigated by Mumbai police and in a statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe (Zone XI) said, “We have so far recorded the statement of his sister, two managers, a cook, actor Mahesh Shetty and a keymaker who was called to the spot to open his bedroom‘s door.”DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson for Mumbai Police had confirmed the suicide, “Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating.”