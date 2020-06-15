Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a major shocker for everyone. He had accomplished so much and so much more was in his way but depression took the better of him. Even we, his fans, still can’t believe that he is no more, imagine the pain and grief that his family and must be going through. Many people have shared their grief and one of the TV stars Aamir Ali the estranged husband of Sanjeeda Shaikh has also come out to share his message.

Aamir took to his Intagra handle and apologized to Sushant Singh Rajput for not being there when he needed the most. Shairng a picture of his friend Sushant, he wrote, “I’m sorry for not being in touch last 10 months my bro, as I was going through my own mess.. never realised Wat u must be goin through.. u going like this will always make me feel that I could hav forgotten bout my problem n been there for u.. I love u always bro, Uve always made me proud , Uve been one of de happiest guys I knew.. will miss ur hug .. stay happy on de moon.. love u always mere bhai”

While speaking to Spotboye.com, Karan veer Mehra had revealed that Sushant helped him to come out of his depression but he couldn’t be there for him. He said, “Sushant has helped me a lot professionally and personally. I was dealing with post-alcoholism depression and a failed marriage, he was there with me through that phase and got me out of it. I feel responsible ki main nahi tha uske liye.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has reached the Mumbai for the actor’s last rites which will be taking place today.

