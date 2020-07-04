Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has spurred numerous theories. Many people are still talking that he was murdered instead of suicide. They questioned the marks on Sushant Singh Rajput’s neck, why his lips were black, the position of his toes, and much more. While the postmortem reports have shunned any claims of suicide, reports are that another testing is gonna take place and this time for the tensile strength of the cloth that Sushant used for hanging to check if it was strong enough to carry the weight of the dead actor.

According to a report published in PTI, the ‘tensile strength’ analysis will determine if it can bear the weight similar to that of the actor. The news agency quotes an official saying, “Besides viscera from the actor’s body, the police also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina. It will take at least three more days to get the final forensic report. To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check pattern of ligature marks around the actor’s neck and also determine the strength of the gown with the help of ‘tensile strength’ analysis.”

PTI further quotes the official, “The tensile strength test will technically establish whether the cloth can bear around 80kg, the weight of the actor. The test will help determine if there was any foul play. Usually, it takes eight to ten working days to get s report from the FSL in regular cases. But since this case is sensitive, experts are taking more precautions to avoid any kind of error in their analysis.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai Poice has interrogated 26 people who were connected with the late actor including his family, friends, girlfriend, ex-girlfriend and his staff.

