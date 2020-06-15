Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has come as a major shocker for everyone. He had accomplished so much and so much more was in his way but depression took the better of him. Even we, his fans, still can’t believe that he is no more, imagine the pain and grief that his family and must be going through. Now actress Kangana Ranaut has stood up to speak against the wrongs in the industry and has even said that Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, a big planned murder at the hands of the biggies of the industry.

A few hours ago, Kangana Ranaut team took to Instagram shared an IGTV video of Kangana calling Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide a planned murder. In the video, Kangana can be seen talking about how Sushant Singh Rajput was not given enough credit for his films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kai Po Che, Chichore and many others. Kangana also spoke about his achievements during the engineering days and slammed the people who were talking about his mental illness and saying that he was not strong.

In the 5-minute long video, Kangana spoke about Sushant’s Bollywood career despite giving biggest hits of Bollywood he was purely neglected by the Industry and they didn’t acknowledge his hard work. That’s not it, the Manikarnika actress also bashed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy and how the film bagged every award while praising Chhichhore. Further in the video, Kangana also revealed a moment when people want to throw her in jail and how she faced problems in the industry. Watch the video:

Click here to watch the video directly on Instagram.

The caption of the video reads, “PSA It is important to give talent their due. And if celebrities are struggling with personal and mental health issues, the media should try and emphasize with them, rather than making it difficult for them!”

