New angles are taking shape in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. By now, this is hinting that Sushant’s death wasn’t a mere suicide, it was a well-planned murder. And the depression story is just a farce. A reputed publication got in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput’s former cook and there are some interesting things that he had to reveal.

Speaking to ANI, Sushant Singh’s former cook Ashok said, “I was working as a cook in Sushant’s house and I am a chef. I worked for three-four years with him up till September 2019. Everything seemed fine till I was working there, neither did I see him taking any medicine during that time. I don’t know what happened afterwards.” He also said that till the time he was working for Sushant, the actor was in touch with his family. “Even, I spoke to his family members on some occasions when they used to call him. He was a strong man and how can he be depressed?” said Ashok.

When Ashok was asked if he ever saw Rhea Chakraborty giving pills to Sushant. To which Ashok said, “The accusations levied against Rhea seem incorrect as I did not witness any such thing during my time at Rajput’s house. Whatever is being reported, none of it happened while I was working there. I have given my statement to Mumbai and Bihar Police.”