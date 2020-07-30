There are new angles unveiling with each passing day in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. It was considered a suicide first but now it seems that there was much more in it. Sushant’s father had filed an FIR against the alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and now the revelation made by Anikta that Sushant wasn’t happy in the relationship is making everyone rethink the case. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu, who was one of the first people present on the scene, has revealed that she received a call from Rhea Chakraborty on June 8 about a fight that she had with Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to a report published in Zee News, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Mitu shared some unknown incident details about Rhea Chakraborty with Bihar Police. She revealed that on June 8 she got a call from Rhea that she and Sushant had a fight. After that, Mitu went to Sushant’s house in Bandra and stayed with him for a few days. Sushant then told her about the fight he had with Rhea and after the arguments, Rhea took all his belongings.

“Sushant was really upset and seemed affected by this incident. I tried to comfort him and stayed there for 4 days but because my kids are young, I left his Bandra pad on June 12. I never ever imagined in my dreams that my brother will do something like this,” Zee News quoted Mitu telling the cops.

Mitu further told the Police that Sushant’s flatmate Sidharth Pithani called her on June 14 and told that Sushant isn’t opening the door and had been inside his bedroom for too long. The publication quoted the Mitu saying, “I immediately for his place and meanwhile tried calling him also but all in vain. After reaching his house, with the help of a locksmith, the door was opened and I saw Sushant’s body hanging from the ceiling. I was shocked and didn’t know what to do. After sometime Mumbai police came and started the investigation.”