NCB chief probing Bollywood drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Samir D Wankhede, Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai, working on the drug case that emerged from the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has been awarded the ‘Medal for Excellence in Investigation’. Wankhede and his team have been investigating the drugs racket in Bollywood since September 2020 and the investigation is still going on. Wankhede’s team has so far arrested several people associated with the drug business as well as filed a charge sheet against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Shovik Chakraborty





As per a PTI report, the NCB working under him has also questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and several other Bollywood A-listers in connection with the case. In addition, several drug lords and drug kingpins have been nailed down since the team reportedly launched the investigation. The medal is awarded to those who promote high professional standards of crime investigation. This award has been started in 2018. The latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is that a special NDPS court has refused bail to Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who was arrested by the NCB from Hyderabad on May 28 this year and is currently in judicial custody.





He has been booked under section 27(a) (financing illegal traffic and harboring criminals) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, among other charges. Pithani said that he should get bail as he is being falsely implicated in this case. The bail application states that no narcotic substance was ever found in his possession and nothing indicating his involvement in drug trafficking was found from him. At the same time, Special Public Prosecutor Advait Sethna says that objectionable pictures, videos have been found from Pithani’s cell phone. Which revealed that when he lived with Sushant Singh Rajput, he used to buy a lot of drugs.