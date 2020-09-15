The global campaign started by Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta , with hashtag #JustiiceForSSR, has been supported by many stars and thousands of Sushant’s fans, has recently came up with another hashtag ‘Flag 4 SSR.’ She is been an another fighter who has been constantly fighting for the justice of her brother’s demise and she keeps on sharing throwback photos and videos of the late actor, in her social media handle, to keep the fire alive, that is burning in the eyes of every Sushant’s lover.

Shweta has recently shared the photos of flags of different countries including India and US and once again raised question to the undefined death of her brother by simply asking that what has happened to her brother and told the public that her voice is a global shout and she has also shared a heart melting video of hers with her brother, in rememberance of Sushant Singh Rajput, where Sushant was smiling all through his heart and was giving an innocent smile to the camera.

Shweta wrote, “No matter where we live… our hearts bleed to find the truth. Worldwide there is only one screaming question everyone has What happened to our Sushant, what conspired that led to death of our bright Star? This is Global movement for justice! #Flag4SSR.” With the other video of Sushant that she shared, Shweta wrote, “What a heartwarming Smile,” with a heart emoticon.”

However, NCB is doing all possible efforts in finding out the truth and to give justice to late Sushant Singh Rajput, and it has already arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty, last week and is on the way of further investigations.

