Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's never fail to set hearts racing with their adorable photos on social media. Last year in November the actress revealed that she is dating Rohman Shawl and since then they have been redefining couple goals. After meeting at a fashion gala last year, the couple hit off instantly, and today they are seen making public appearances everywhere.

Now, the question that flashes across everyone’s mind when it comes to Sushmita is why isn’t she married at 42 or when is she going to? It seems now you have an answer for she is all set to take the plunge this year. As per a Vogue report, the couple may take their relationship to the next level and apparently, they are all set to tie the knot in November or December this year. As per a Vogue report, Rohman has proposed Sushmita for marriage and she has said yes too. Reportedly they are figuring out what could be a good time for the wedding ceremony.

A while back, a piece of news made the headlines that came by and broke our hearts that all is not well between Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl whom we have always considered the IT couple of the tinsel town. Rohman shared a few cryptic posts on love and relationships and the expectations people set in for their partners and when they fail to live up to those expectations and soon the rumours of couple’s relationship went kaput started doing rounds. His post could be read as, “HEY YOU. Yes, I am talking to you!! What’s bothering you?? Come on, I am all ears to you for the next 24 hours… Talk to me.” It further stated, “Don’t worry. It’s only between you and me!! Talk to me.” However soon the lovey-dovey pictures of the couple on their respective Instagram handles dismissed all such rumours.

A few months ago another such report in one of the leading daily claimed that Sushmita and Rohman are planning to tie the knot in 2019. As per the report, “Sushmita and Rohman were dating for two months after they met at a fashion gala and enjoy a good equation. The duo has even discussed the idea of marriage and if things go as planned, they will take their marital vows next year. Rohman has already proposed to Sushmita and she has agreed, which is why she decided to go public with the relationship. They are currently figuring out when would be a good time to tie the knot, but as of now, the couple is looking at a date around winter 2019”. And now it looks like the time has come when our favourite couple Sushmita and Rohman has decided to tie the knot.

In a throwback interview with Rajeev Masand for the web segment “Women We Love”, Sushmita had once opened up about her love life and how she met beau Rohman Shawl. She said, “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was. Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

We are as excited as you are for Sushmita and Rohman to get married but the couple hasn't officially confirmed the date.