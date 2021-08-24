Sushmita Sen Blessed Her Bhabhi, The To-Be Mom Charu Asopa; See Pictures Inside

“Mere Angne Me” fame actress Charu Asopa, who is sister-in-law of actress Shushmita Sen has shared the picture of her Baby shower ceremony. In the new pictures of the baby shower, Sushmita Sen is seen blessing Charu Asopa and her baby. The bonding of both is looking great. Sushmita Sen looks very happy while giving a gift to Charu. Sharing these pictures of baby shower, Charu Asopa wrote, “Pictures performing baby shower rituals. These pictures of baby shower are very beautiful.”





Rajeev and Charu have also clicked pictures together. In a photo, Rajiv is seen kissing Charu’s baby bump. Sushmita Sen is very excited about the couple becoming parents. Rajeev Sen and Charu also got clicked in the balcony of the new house. Sushmita Sen appeared in an ethnic look at the event. Sushmita kept her look simple. In the pictures, fans are congratulating Sushmita for becoming “Bua” (aunt). Charu and Rajiv also looked stunning together. Rajeev Sen looked handsome in a beige colored kurta and white pajama.



Sushmita Sen’s family was seen in the baby shower. Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev got married to tv actress Charu Asopa in the year 2019. The Couple tied the knot in Goa.





In the baby shower function Charu is looking beautiful as always in the traditional look. Charu’s this traditional look has been completed with flower jewellery. Neckpiece, Maang Tika, Earrings, fans congratulated both Charu and Rajeev, the fansa also praised Charu Asopa’s look. Rajeev Sen looked handsome in a beige colored kurta and white pajama. Sushmita Sen’s whole family was seen in the baby shower. Sushmita Sen looked very excited as she is going to get some new experiences with her would be niece or nephew.