Sushmita Sen Has A Heart Attack, Actress Shares Post Informing About Her Health Condition

Sushmita Sen is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood.The actress remains in a lot of discussion about her personal and professional life. At the same time, he recently shared a post on Instagram. Also, through this post, he has told that he had a heart attack in the past, for which he has thanked everyone for sharing the information.

Actually, Sushmita Sen has shared a post on her Instagram, in which she has first written about her father’s words, in which he is encouraging the actress. Sushmita wrote – Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it will stand by you when you need it most. (Wise words of my father Subir Sen). After what the father had said, she had also shared the information about heart attack in the past.

Sharing the information about heart attack, the actress wrote – I had a heart attack a few days ago. Angioplasty has been done, stent has been fitted and most importantly my cardiologist has told me that my heart is enlarged. she further wrote – I want to thank many people for their timely assistance and prompt action. Will do that in another post. This post is just to give you (my well-wishers and dear ones) the good news that all is well and I am ready to live life again. Many thanks to all of you.

After this post of Sushmita, her fans became very worried. Most of the users were seen asking about his health on the post. One user wrote – I am glad that you are fine, hope that you will be completely healthy soon. At the same time, the people of the industry have also wished Sushmita Sen for her speedy recovery. Let us tell you that even at the age of 47, the actress takes full care of her health. She is often seen exercising. The actress keeps sharing her fitness related photos and videos on social media.