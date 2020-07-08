Sushmita Sen is the lady who won India its first Miss Universe crown. The actress is known to have worked in some movies and later engaged herself in social work. On Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, there has been a lot of people coming out to speak on the same. Now Sushmita Sen has also penned down a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushmita Sen took to her Instagram and shared a poster of Sushant Singh Rajput’s upcoming film Dil Bechara. Along with the poster he penned a note praising the late actor from the good things she heard about him. Wishing in her post she had met the talented actor for at least once in her life. Sushmita captioned the poster, “I didn’t know Sushant Singh Rajput personally…only through his films & some interviews!! He had tremendous emotional intelligence both on & off screen!! I feel like I know him better now, all thanks to his fans…Countless lives that he touched, with endearing simplicity, grace, love, kindness & that life affirming smile!!!”

She feels the late actor was blessed to be loved by millions out there not only for his work but also for being a good human being. She continues in her post, “To all you Sushant Singh Rajput Fans…He was blessed to be this loved by you all…not just as a brilliant Actor but also, as a celebrated human being, one who belonged!!” Check out the post below:

Click here to check out the post directly on Instagram.

The actress further wishes she would have got a chance to work with him, they would have shared stories about the universe. Her caption further reads, “I wish I knew him, had the opportunity to work with him…but mostly, that we would’ve had the time, to share the mysteries of the ‘Universe’ from one Sush to another…and maybe, even discovered why we both had a fascination for the number 47!!!”