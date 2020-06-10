Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe crown for our country in 1994, the same year Aishwarya Rai won the Miss World crown. After some years, it was Priyanka Chopra that won the Miss World crown. Now, both Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai have done some phenomenal work and have many feathers added on their hats, however, Sushmita Sen hasn’t been that successful if we talk about acting or being in the glamor world. And she was questioned about the same thing in a past interview. Her reply won everyone’s hearts.

In an old media interaction, Sushmita was once pitted against Aishwarya and Priyanka. A video of the same is surfacing on the internet and the video has crossed two lacs plus views in just two hours. The video clip shows, a journalist asks Sushmita about Aishwarya and Priyanka, saying, “Unhone bada kuch haasil kiya. Aapne thoda kum haasil kiya unke hisaab se (They have achieved a lot. You have achieved lesser, as compared to them).”

Sushmita interjects and tells the journalist, “Bohot kum! In fact, Priyanka Chopra ne jo humare liye kiya hai, bohot kum logon ne kiya hai (A lot lesser! In fact, what Priyanka Chopra has done for us, very few people have). She has made us very, very proud.” She then applauds her.

The journalist then asked Sushmita to comment on the ‘two women who were crowned Miss Universe after her’. To which Sushmita replied, “Ji, mere baad Lara Dutta bani hai, aur uske baad unfortunately humein koi Miss Universe mili nahi ab tak. Magar milegi, ab milegi, kyunki humara waqt aa gaya hai. As you can see, from the Olympics to everywhere else, we are going to win.”

Meanwhile, Sushmita is all set to make her acting comeback after five years. Soon, she will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar series titled Aarya which is created by Ram Madhvani.

