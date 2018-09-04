Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, who won the title of Miss Universe, is an inspiration to her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen, besides many other girls and women. One can’t deny that Sushmita’s Instagram feed is a pit stop for all of us. From sharing her candid moments, posting adorable family moments to inspiring fitness enthusiasts, Sushmita Sen’s social media game is on point.
Today, Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee turns 19 and she made sure she wishes her in the most special possible way. Taking to social media, the ‘Main Hoon Naa’ actor asked her daughter to enjoy every moment of her teenage life. She shared a beautiful collage of pictures with a heartfelt message for her daughter.
She captioned the collage as, “Happyyyyyy Birthday my#firstloveHere comes the last of the#teensenjoy every moment of it..sing, dance, learn, grow, make new friends, explore new horizons, embrace the past, look forward to the future but live in the moment & with each step create who you choose to become.”
The caption further read as, “Your sister & I love you beyond!!! Here’s to you & I turning 19 yrs old today…Aim for the skies…it’s#timeto#flyDugga Dugga Shona!!! Enjoyyyyyyyyyy!!! Mmuuuaaah.”
Happyyyyyy Birthday my #firstlove 💃🏻😍💋❤️Here comes the last of the #teens enjoy every moment of it..sing, dance, learn, grow, make new friends, explore new horizons, embrace the past, look forward to the future but live in the moment & with each step create who you choose to become 👊😇😍❤️ Your sister & I love you beyond!!! Here’s to you & I turning 19 yrs old today…Aim for the skies…it’s #time to #fly 😉💃🏻🎉💋Dugga Dugga Shona!!! Enjoyyyyyyyyyy!!! Mmuuuaaah
For those who don’t know, Sushmita is a single mother and adopted Renee in 2000 and Alisah 10 years later. Be it holiday pictures, or candid clicks, Alisha and Renee prove it with the pictures that they carry swag like their mother. “She’s not born from my stomach but from my heart,” Sushmita has always said.