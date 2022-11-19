Sushmita Sen’s Cryptic Post On Her 47th Birthday Spark Marriage Rumors, “Thrilled To Finally Announce…”

Bollywood diva Sushmita Sen has a permanent place in millions of hearts. She is attracting a lot of powerful roles after receiving much-needed recognition through her digital debut. Recently, Sen turned a year older. On the occasion of her 47th birthday, she shared a post on her social media that sounded a little mysterious.

The former Miss Universe dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram that stated the most incredible year of her life is on its way. She also revealed that she is excited to finally announce its arrival. Taking to her IG handle, Sushmita put out a selfie and penned, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga.I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl#19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss.”

As soon as fans noticed Sushmita’s caption, they started speculating if she is going to get married in the coming year. “Are you getting married this year?” asked a social media user. Another commented, “What do you mean by a number that has consistently followed me for 13 year’s?”

For the unversed, Sushmita Sen was crowned with the Miss Universe title when she was only 18. A few years after winning the coveted title, she stepped into Bollywood with the 1996 thriller Dastak. Sushmita went on to star in hit films like Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. After a brief hiatus from acting, she made her digital debut with Aarya in 2020. After receiving positive word of mouth about Aarya, she came up with its second season in 2021. Her next web offering is Taali, which is a biographical drama based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.