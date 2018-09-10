Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

They say true friendship is one that stands the test of time and tribulations. And looks like Sonali Bendre has got one in Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Oberoi. Sonali has been struggling with cancer these days and is undergoing treatment for it in New York. The actress had revealed the shocking and disheartening news with the fans through an Instagram post in July. She revealed how she had been diagnosed with high-grade cancer which she did not see coming.

Ever since then, her friends and family have been her pillar of strength, supporting her and encouraging her throughout. Her filmmaker husband Goldie Behl and 13-year-old son Ranveer continue to be by her side all the time. Sonali is best of friends with interior designer Sussanne Khan and ‘Swades’ fame Gayatri Oberoi. They meet up with Sonali every now and then in New York.

Recently, Sussanne Khan flew to New York with her gal pals to meet Sonali. The gang went to the Central Park and later, Sussanne took to Instagram and posted a picture of the group. She captioned the picture as, “This is Us…. ♥️🌈🙌🏻 Fight for you, Respect you, Include you, Encourage you, Need you, Deserve you, Stand by you. ♥️🏄‍♀️💪🏻#myheartmonsters #adayinthepark#surfon #summeroflove2018”

In an earlier series of pictures that she posted, Sussanne wrote a heartwarming note which said, “What I know for sure… I know for sure that no matter what the tide brings in we have each other to carry on our backs n swim safely to the shore…

I know for sure in a world filled with question marks these have all my answers… and I definitely know how beautiful the future gonna be…. coz I have them to share it with… my force field @iamsonalibendre, @gayatrioberoi #shibster ♥️♥️♥️♥️👊🏻 #allforone #oneforall ♥️”

Sonali is being really brave these days. Even after all this time, she has not let cancer dampen her spirits. The actress never fails to express gratitude towards her family, friends and life. In a thank you note on the friendship day, Sonali wrote a heartfelt note for her friends Sussanne, Gayatri and Hrithik Roshan. She wrote, “This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it’s true and I’ll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment’s notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime… basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is.”

Here’s wishing Sonali a speedy recovery and good health.