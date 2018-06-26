It’s been three years since Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai got married and since then, they have been giving us major relationship goals. Suyyash who is 7 years younger to Kishwer is a perfect example of a loving husband said by Kishwer is nowadays, facing criticism for commenting on his wife’s post.

We all have seen Kishwer and Suyyash’s love and bonding is the famous nonfiction reality show Bigg Boss. Recently, Kishwer went out of India for vacating with her girl gang. From the vacation, she posted a Picture in Bikini in which she is looking so hot.

But her hubby Suyyash commented on the picture, “Arreee areee bc”, followed by a few lovestruck emojis”.

For this comment, he got trolled and many fans of Kishwer criticized Suyyash for this type of abusive language on his wife’s post.

But Wifey ignored all the comments and supported hubby by tagging him and commented a beautiful reply, she just put two kisses emojis.

This is so adorable, rather than shutting the mouth by writing harsh words Kishwer swiftly supported her hubby!

Moreover, the lovebirds have fought a lot from the public to stay with each other, as in an interview, while talking about the same, Kishwer told, “Initially, both of us had to battle with innumerable questions raised by our dear friends and family, because of the age difference of 7 years between us. But eventually, they accepted us and our decision to be together.”

Indeed now they are happily living together.

Also, they shared their happiness of staying with each other as Suyyash after their wedding had said, Our journey together so far is not of a stereotypical couple who are just together; rather we have lived every moment as being one. We both share a mutual understanding which is beyond belief and cannot be expressed in words.”

Moreover, people who follow them on social media know well that they both are dog lovers and they also own different social media accounts for their dogs. They also keep posting stuff about their dogs and their romantic posts for each other always stay in the limelight as the couple is quite a social bug.

Well, Kishwer and Suyyash always portrayed their relationship as a “best friend relation”. So we think maybe it’s a best friend thing

