Swara Bhaskar Calls 4-Year Kid ‘Chu**ya’ For Calling Her ‘Aunty’, Netizens Slam Her

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Swara Bhaskar has always voiced her opinion against any and every matter. Be it about the casteism prevalent in the society, the patriarchy, or the stereotypical thinking of people in the Indian society, she has always been vocal. When her masturbation scene in the movie Veere Di Wedding was trolled, she was quite vocal about the freedom girls need.

However, Swara Bhasker is now facing severe backlash on social media for referring to a four-year-old child actor as “chu**ya” and “Kameena” on the chat show “Son Of Abish”. A video spreading like wildfire on social media shows Swara using the swear words for a child actor with whom she worked within an advertisement shoot during her early days in the film industry. Apparently, Swara got angry because the child had addressed her as aunty.

This didn’t go well with the netizens who thought Swara was being too abusive and is nothing but a hypocrite. Twitterati started slamming the actress no sooner that the video went viral, and the hashtag #Swara_aunty has been trending on the micro-blogging website since Tuesday morning.

Calling a 4 year old boy Chutiya and Kameena by @ReallySwara Aunty is considered sense of humour? #swara_aunty #swarabhaskar https://t.co/fffcSZMoW9 — R.M Tiwari (@rmtrmt99) 4 November 2019

#swara_aunty is disgusting Complete failure in Bollywood is just a attention seeker on Twitter@ReallySwara — Anjali (@dayal_anjali_) 4 November 2019

@abishmathew do you think calling a chil chutiya & kamina is sense of humour. I used to adore u so much. After watching this, u have lost respect. #swarabhaskar #swara_aunty https://t.co/ytDJagGgQ5 — AIB(AbIndiaBolega) (@AAbindiabolega) 4 November 2019

Can this #swara_aunty be charged for abusing a 4 year old child ? Disgust me to the core&they call themself educated&sophisticated.I think she was a born moron when she was 4,kaun si min ki galti se yeh paida hui thi parents must be ashamed of her. You embarrass them as well 🤬 — Vandy (@im_vandy) 4 November 2019