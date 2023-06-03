Swara Bhaskar To Deliver Her First Child In July?; Here’s The Truth!

Swara Bhaskar, a Bollywood actress, married Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed just three months ago on February 16, 2023, and she has been away from social media ever then. However, some news is spreading quickly that Swara is going to be a mother. Not only that but it is reported that she will give birth to her first kid in July. In the name of the actress, this news is going viral on social media. Swara Bhaskar is currently being chastised on social media for becoming a mother after only 4.5 months of marriage.

Swara Bhaskar Pregnancy News

Actually, according to viral news, the actress’s husband Fahad has verified Swara’s pregnancy. However, no such statement has yet been issued by Fahad. Swara Bhaskar and her spouse Fahad Ahmed have yet to respond to any pregnancy news. Meanwhile, the post on social media claiming that the actress is pregnant and due to give birth to her child in July is untrue. This phoney news is being distributed in the name of a news site, and the news portal has made it known by capturing a screenshot of the news that it is fraudulent and being distributed in their name.

Swara Bhaskar Get Trolled for her pregnancy

Swara Bhaskar began to get trolled on Twitter as a result of this. Some users commented derogatory and cheap things about the actress. Swara Bhaskar’s answer on this topic is now expected. Swara Bhaskar is enjoying her married life away from social media’s criticism. She was also preoccupied with her career. Swara and her spouse have not commented on the ongoing news on social media, and as a result, it is possible that the tweets about Swara’s pregnancy that are going viral are phoney.