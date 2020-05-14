Swara Bhasker gives a thumbs up to YouTuber Saloni Gaur AKA Nazma Aapi’s latest video on PM Narendra Modi’s speech. Famous YouTuber and comedian Saloni Gaur, who goes by the screen name of Nazma Aapi, is one of the social media sensation for her celebrity imitating videos. Saloni’s vidoes on mimicry of actresses like Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut and Sonam Kapoor is a hit among the netizens and she often keeps sharing her videos talking about all the ongoing situations scenarios in either those actresses’ accents or as her another character name Nazma Aapi.

Her most recent video was on PM Narendra Modi’s most recent discourse to the country and among others, actress Swara Bhasker appears to approved it.

https://twitter.com/ReallySwara/status/1260486287951306753?s=20

Taking to her Twitter account, the Veere Di Wedding actress shared Saloni Gaur’s recent comedy video and shared emotions of a wide laughing face with specs. The actress seems highly impressed! Just like Swara, all the Saloni fans, too, couldn’t contain their laughter on the video and shower the comment section with all the love. Few comments like, “Still laughing on the last line,” “This girl is superb,” “Loved it,” and “Saloni you are full of positivity + creativity + dare. Unbeatable combination. Great,” among many others.

Well, this isn’t the first time that the comedian broke the internet with her humorouse videos. It was during the recent, when Arnab Goswami controversy that she shared an amusing spoof and entertained her followers to its fullest.