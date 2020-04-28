Swara Bhasker has always been vocal about her likes and dislikes and her orientation. And now, after the right-wing journalist Arnab Goswami alleged that he was attacked by Congress goons, Swara has not left any stone unturned to mock him. Arnab Goswami became the butt of all jokes after his video on Republic World’s social media handles went viral. And now, Swara Bhaskar has shared a funny post that is taking a jibe at the journalist.

Swara went all ‘ahahahaha’ on a tweet made by The Desh Bhakt. The tweet read, “Arnab claiming Arnab is being victimised, while talking to Arnab’s reporters for a broadcast on Arnab’s channel where Arnab had recently claimed that Sonia is happy over #Palghar – this after Arnab’s attempt to give it a usual Arnab spin (ie Hindu/Muslim) had failed. #ArnabVirus.” The Desh Bhakt is India’s premier Political and Social Satire Platform. Check out the tweet:

https://twitter.com/ReallySwara/status/1254857625805549568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1254857625805549568&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.spotboye.com%2Fbollywood%2Fnews%2Fswara-bhasker-laughs-hard-as-desh-bhakt-pokes-fun-at-arnab-goswami-arnab-claiming-arnab-victimised-while-talking-to-reporters-on-arnab-s-channel%2F5ea7fd7474f5ce660a225936

Before Swara, Thappad director took to his twitter handle and slammed the journalist for his false claims against the congress party. Anubhav Sinha wrote, “think we are getting it all wrong here and feel they are missing these details. They are not. They give a f*** and their narrative is ‘sold’ day in and out. The nuance is redundant now.” He also suggested an award for Arnab. He tweeted, ” have a good idea for all the ‘Journalists’. At one of your Award Functions, or actually all of them this year Give Arnab the Lifetime Achievement Award. Matter Ends!!! Cool na???”