Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has created a huge debate in the Bollywood industry. Many people have slammed Karan Johar along with star kids like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and many more for supporting nepotism. Now, Swara Bhasker has come out to support Karan Johar & Star Kids amidst the nepotism debate and slammed the people who are using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for an ulterior motive.

Earlier, a video of Swara Bhasker who was seen asking producer Karan Johar about nepotism had gone viral. This time she said that one should have conversations in a civilized way. Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Swara said, “We should have difficult conversations but there is a civilised way to do it. Right now, things are being said, and people are being blamed but Karan being vilified is unnecessary. I don’t think Karan, Alia (Bhatt), Sonam (Kapoor) had anything to do with what happened with Sushant’s career. It’s not a fair accusation.”

Swara Bhasker further talked about how Sushant’s death is being used by some people for their ulterior motives. Swara was quoted saying, “In the video, one can see that Karan is accepting that he might have chosen people who were right in front of him and things should change. I would like to give him credit for engaging with the issue. But the way things have happened was quite sad. It’s disgusting that Sushant’s death is being used for ulterior motives by some people. We must give Sushant dignity in his death and celebrate his life. He was a tremendous artiste.”

Speaking about depression, Swara said, “One shouldn’t trivialise it by saying, people get depressed because they weren’t invited for a party or because someone gave a stupid answer about their on a chat show. If that is your understanding, then you don’t know what depression is.”

