Swara Bhaskar is always appreciated for her powerful performance and acting in movies. She is one of the refined actresses that Bollywood has in this era. But sometimes it seems like her fans don’t like her bold avatar, as one of her twitter follower trolled her. Raanjhanaa fame actress shot a scene in Veere Di Wedding where she is seen masturbating in her room. People are finding this scene offensive and are posting tweets against it.

One of the tweet read, “Hey @ReallySwara just watched #VeerDiWedding with my grandmother. We got embarrassed when the masturabation scene came on screen. as we came out of the theatre my grandmother said “I’m Hindustan and I am ashamed of #VeerDiWedding (sic).”

For some inexplicable reason, there seems to be a tremendous demand for Veere Di Wedding among Indian grandmothers, regardless of their alleged, consistent (word-to-word consistent!) opinion after the film. pic.twitter.com/VCn1wroHlf — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 2, 2018

Tweets are going viral on other social media platforms as well. Swara who is outspoken and blunt slammed the troller by reacting on Twitter. She said “Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!!”

Looks like a certain IT cell sponsored the tickets- or definitely the tweets !!!! ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ https://t.co/KIUqMoOLRG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 2, 2018

Veerey Di wedding is a film based on four girls with modern thinking who are confused with their relationship and marriages. This is a multi- starrer movie in which along with Swara, Kareena, Sonam and Shikha has been casted. The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and he made it clear that the ‘motive of making this movie is to break the stereotype’ which still lies in the society.

In an interview when Swara was asked about her new glamorous looks in the movie, she smirked and said that it was not at all easy for her to look rich, classy or glamorous as she never played a character like this before. She emphasized that she always acted for movies which are near to harsh reality of life and she feels connected with these characters. But for VDW she took help from Sonam’s sister, Rhea, who is also the co-producer of the movie and Sonam Kapoor’s personal stylist. She told that Rhea gave her some outfit suggestion for the movie and then she realized that she can play this character as the outfits were looking well on her.



It is also been speculated that Swara will marry soon this year as her best friend Sonam got hitched, Swara and Sonam also gave hints about the marriage in a recent promotional event, Sonam said, “She has a guy in her life and after Veere Di Wedding let’s wait and see when our Verre’s will get hitched.” Swara on this context nodded and said nothing.

The movie started with a smashing beginning as its box office collection crossed 10cr on the first day. The team of VDW is quite happy with the collection, Sonam and Swara showed their happiness on their social media accounts.